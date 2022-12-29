After some morning snow over central NM, skies cleared out this afternoon melting any trace of snow the area received overnight. High temps were a solid 5-10³ colder for the state with Taos only reaching 34°. The ABQ metro reached 48°. But this evening, storm two is already moving into far western New Mexico. Lighter rain will develop for the valleys of southwestern NM, while the precip will stay as snow for the higher terrain near the Continental Divide once again. The snow will be quite light with accumulations of a trace up to 2″ max. This could cause some slow downs/delays near Grants and Gallup overnight tonight.

Otherwise, the lighter rain and snow showers will push into central parts of the state into Friday morning. The AM commute here in Albuquerque could be impacted slightly from another trace of snow. By later Friday, the rain/snow mix moves east of the state with some sunshine returning. Most of the state will catch a break Friday night into Sunday morning before the third storm in the train arrives later New Year’s Day. This one will have bigger impacts with heavier mountain snow and valley rain. Temperatures will warm east of the mountains before this storm arrives. So Saturday and Sunday will have temps rise well into the 60s before that cold front pulls through Monday. Several inches of snow are likely over the higher terrain north and west of Albuquerque.