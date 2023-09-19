Drier air returned to most of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Clouds and rain chances will return by Wednesday afternoon with showers moving in through Thursday morning.

Sunny skies returned to almost all of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon with drier air. Storms brought rain along the Colorado state line and far northern New Mexico, including some snow to the mountains around the Taos Ski Valley. Those showers and storms have ended tonight. With the dry air in place, temperatures will cool off very quickly by Wednesday morning, bringing a chilly start to the day for some.

Clouds will begin moving into western New Mexico on Wednesday morning. Moisture will be on the increase through the day Wednesday as a plume of moisture moves in from the southwest. Isolated showers will accompany this moisture on Wednesday afternoon. Better chances for showers will move in overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning across the state, with the highest chances in northern and southern New Mexico.

Drier weather will already begin to move back in by Thursday afternoon. Rain from the morning will taper off by noon, with a couple of isolated showers and storms possible in southeast New Mexico on Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions will return statewide by Friday as a cold front will begin pushing into the state by late Friday afternoon. The front will cool us off heading into the weekend, and bring isolated rain chances to central and northern New Mexico Sa