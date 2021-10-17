Clouds increase this evening with milder temperatures overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was another gorgeous fall day all across New Mexico on Sunday. Highs nudged a few degrees warmer than Saturday thanks to southerly winds. Many areas from the Rio Grande Valley southward made it into the 70s. Clouds are now increasing from west to east, signaling some moisture in the skies for the first time in three days. We’ve been enjoying extremely dry air with dew points in the teens. This is why any showers far west are having a hard time. We likely stay dry through overnight with the exception of being closer to Durango.

Monday morning will begin warmer with mostly sunny skies. The winds increase by the afternoon ahead of a stronger storm arriving from the Great Basin. Wind gusts will top 25-35 mph for most of us. We’ll then catch a weak cold front Tuesday which will drop temperatures 5-10 degrees. It looks like, however, we stay dry throughout the week as temperatures moderate close to average (70 degrees) mid to late week under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.