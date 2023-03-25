After a frigid start to the day, temperatures rebounded somewhat over southern New Mexico. However, it still ended up significantly below average once again for the north and central, nearly 15-20°!

Highs were more in line with late January than late March. Carlsbad and Roswell climbed closer to average with abundant sunshine. Clouds this evening are thickening up across northern NM.

Scattered snow showers will develop from the Continental Divide through all the northern mountains overnight tonight into Sunday. The other story today has been the stronger wind gusts close to 50 mph east of the mountains. Wind advisories have since expired, but gusts continue at 25-35 mph for Las Vegas and Santa Rosa this evening.

The stronger March winds will, overall, return in this forecast including Sunday. West winds will peak 30-40 mph while temperatures remain well below average through Monday. We’re finally tracking some warmer temps by Tuesday as our winds turnaround from the south.

A brief ridge builds in before the next storm eyes southern California and the desert southwest. This allows high temps to soar closer to average, lower to middle 60s in the ABQ metro and approaching 80° south. The storm begins spilling into western NM early Thursday, cranking up wind gusts dramatically.

Our temperatures will be all over the place then with highs falling west but soaring east. The rest of the state cools off later in the week as showers develop into Friday afternoon.