Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing milder temps this morning once again from a warmer southwesterly wind flow. This is also bringing in rain showers from that direction. El Paso is already seeing showers. These will push north throughout the morning. So it’ll be a rather wet day for southern NM. Keep those umbrellas handy down there! Elsewhere, temps continue warming as eastern NM will climb into the lower to middle 60s for highs this afternoon. The ABQ metro will approach the middle 50s, and Santa Fe will reach the middle 40s under mainly cloudy skies. Some late day showers will approach the East Mountains, but most areas north of I-40 will remain dry. Scattered showers into the Gila continue overnight into President’s Day.

Higher wind gusts continue to be the biggest, most impactful weather story statewide this next week. Increasing gusts are likely over the east plains beginning Monday with gusts 40-55 mph. Temps will climb near 60° for the Rio Grande Valley by Tuesday. So some mild, spring-like warmth arrives this week, but it’ll cost us high wind gusts. Wednesday, we’ll see another storm greatly impact New Mexico with extreme and damaging wind gusts the primary threat. The wind gusts could easily create power outages, blowing dust, and reduced visibility with near hurricane force gusts. The northern mountains will pick up additional snowfall as well.