It sure was a beautiful Sunday once we warmed up. It was much calmer than Saturday with ligter wind speeds. If you enjoyed today, you’re in for a treat the next few days as the warmest weather of the year arrives. Overnight tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds from the west. This will help us stay much warmer tonight. Many cities will be close to 5-10° milder than Sunday morning. This will definitely set the tone for a spring like week as we dive into March. Monday will feature cloudy skies south and clearing skies skies north. We’ll warm back to near average temperatures as the Albuquerque metro area approaches 60° and 55° for Santa Fe. As an added bonus, wind speeds will also be calmer through Wednesday!

A strong ridge of high pressure moves over the Four Corners Tuesday, dramatically boosting our highs statewide. We’ll get back in the 60s pretty much everywhere with full March sunshine. March will come in like a lamb as the milder temps continue Wednesday through Friday. The Rio Grande Valley will approach 70° for the year these days while the southeast side of the state nears 80°! Grab those shorts and T-shirts for a few days before some cooler, more unsettled weather arrives for next weekend. We could still pick up some lighter mountain snow showers with high winds for the rest of us. But the main impact will be high wind gusts early next weekend.