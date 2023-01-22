After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills.

Winter storm watches are already posted for eastern NM where snow totals will reach 3-5″ with locally higher amounts in the Sacramento Mountains of 8-10″. Only lighter snow accumulation is expected over the San Juan Mountains this time with southern NM taking the highest totals.

The main feature for the ABQ metro will be the strong canyon wind gusts of 45-60 mph late Monday morning through the afternoon as the cold front moves through the state.

Cold air pushes into New Mexico later Monday with wind chill values dropping into the single digits north and teens for the RGV. Albuquerque will also see snow showers Monday night with minor accumulations for the foothills and East Mountains.

The city could pick up a dusting to a half inch of snow. For southeast NM, the heaviest and most impactful snow will fall Monday night into Tuesday morning, significantly impacting roadways! So allow extra time for any travel destinations. It’ll be a cold and breezy next couple of days with highs 10-15° below average.