Clouds, higher winds arrive before the storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re finally seeing moisture! Our dewpoints are rising statewide this afternoon as Pacific moisture moves in. Out ahead of the powerful storm we’ll see higher wind gusts over 40 mph for eastern NM. This will allow highs to reach into the middle to upper 70s east, middle to upper 50s central and upper 40s to around 50° west.

Come tonight, we’ll see heavier snow bands set up over the San Juan and Tusas Mountains, potentially piling up over a foot above 9,000 ft. Rain will mix with snow below this elevation, but we’ll still see a couple of inches for Taos and our ski resorts. The heaviest rain will fall west of the Continental Divide. Totals could fall closer to one inch of rain. For the RGV, we’ll be looking at 0.10″- 0.20″ of rain by Christmas Eve afternoon.

The top story will be the strong and damaging wind gusts statewide. We have high wind watches in effect for much of eastern New Mexico and all mountain chains. Gusts could exceed 60-70 mph once again as a powerful jet stream arrives! So be prepared for this storm. Our temps will slowly fall into the afternoon as a Pacific cold front approaches. We’ll lose some of the heat, but maintain strong wind gusts into next week as our active storm pattern continues.