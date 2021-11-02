Clouds, cooler air sits in eastern New Mexico until Wednesday night

A backdoor cold front has brought much colder weather, clouds, fog, and drizzle across eastern New Mexico Tuesday. This front will finally push farther west Wednesday night.

A big change in the weather over the last 24 hours across eastern New Mexico thanks to a potent backdoor cold front. There will once again be a chance for fog and freezing fog in some areas east of the central mountain chain by Wednesday morning, especially from Las Vegas to Clines Corners. Cloud cover and drizzle will continue for most across the eastern half of the state through Wednesday night.

Mild and dry weather will continue Wednesday in western New Mexico before the cold front finally begins to push west through the gaps in the central mountain chain Wednesday night. This will bring cooler weather to the western half of the state for Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure will quickly build back into New Mexico on Friday, warming weather through the weekend. High temperatures will climb back above average for this time of year again into early next week.