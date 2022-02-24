NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –We’ve seen another midweek storm bringing several more inches of snow overnight. Top snow totals reached another foot for Taos Ski Valley and roughly 3-6″ for the northwest highlands. The ABQ metro saw another 1-2″ as well after the strong winds subsided last night. In the storm’s wake, we’ll see a very cold Thursday as temperatures will be around15° below average for late February. We’re still seeing a few flurries for the mountains this early afternoon. Otherwise, the stronger winds will still be a factor especially east of the mountains. A wind advisory is in effect for the central and NE highlands through the afternoon where we’ll see gusts over 45 mph. By this evening, our skies clear out and we turn very cold.

It’ll be a slow and gradually warm-up for our state as head into the weekend. Wind speeds will trend lower generally speaking, but it’ll still have some PM breezes east of the mountains again. We’ll at least get back into the 50s Friday through, unlike Thursday. However, it’ll take until Sunday to turn temperatures back to average under sunny skies. Next week, a ridge of high pressure develops across the west. This means it’ll be a mild start to March with temperatures potentially pushing 70° mid-next week.