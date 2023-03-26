Winter isn’t done with us yet. We have a break in the action with clearing skies. But one last weak disturbance will cross the northern mountains overnight, keeping the some scattered mountain snow showers in the forecast. Temps warmed slightly this afternoon compared to the last few days. The ABQ metro made 51°, while Santa Fe only reached 44°. Southern NM is finally seeing some spring weather.

Some stronger gusts clipped our state as well Sunday ranging 30-40 mph, producing very cold wind chills for northern New Mexico. Frigid temperatures for late March arrive overnight into Monday morning. We still have one more day for the near record cold temps north until a much needed warmup.

Monday features mainly sunny skies but strong northwesterly winds keeping highs in the 40s north, 50s central, and 60s south. Strong wind gusts continue for the east plains as do the wintry wind chill values north. Some areas like Taos could have wind chills in the lower 20s during the afternoon! So you’ll need those winter coats one more day before southerly winds bring warmer temps midweek. Just like that, we’ll be in the 70s in Albuquerque into the Rio Grande Valley. Eastern NM will even see temps push into the lower and middle 80s Thursday with powerful southwest wind gusts 50-60 mph. We’ll cool down late week behind a cold with scattered mountain showers Friday afternoon.