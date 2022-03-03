NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spring weather has broken out all across New Mexico Wednesday as highs soared into the 70s! We’ll continue our warm trend for another day before some changes arrive Friday for the north. We’ll see stronger southwesterly wind gusts today 20-25 mph. Despite some cloud cover, we’ll still reach late April weather statewide! But the cirrus clouds are the first signs of a pattern change over the weekend. A powerful trough develops across the southwest bringing much cooler temps, northern mountain snow, and very windy conditions. Some stray showers are possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for the south-central mountains and areas south I-40.

Friday will feature powerful wind gusts 30-45+ mph with the strongest winds across the west. We’ll already begin our cool down far north with light showers beginning with the first storm. The bulk of the rain and snow will be north of New Mexico. Central and southern parts of NM will still be very warm for one last day before the colder air arrives. We’ll keep the high wind gusts going throughout the entire weekend as storm two arrives Sunday. This storm will feature snow for the northern mountains and high wind gusts once again for the rest of us! So needless to say, an active pattern continues into next week!