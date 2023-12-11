Upper level clouds are streaming across the state this afternoon, and will continue to get thicker into the evening. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday across most of the state as a gradual warming trend continues through tomorrow. Even overnight lows will continue to warm a degree or two. More mid level clouds clouds will arrive tomorrow as the storm system approaches.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy across the state with a mix of high and mid level cloud coverage. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than today. There is the chance for a few flurries/sprinkles over western New Mexico, but most precipitation will evaporate before it reaches the ground. The far southeastern corner of the state could see some rain Tuesday before becoming heavier by Wednesday.

Increasing upper level and surface moisture will allow widespread snow and rain on Wednesday. Eastern New Mexico will see showers arriving Wednesday, but it is still uncertain whether it will start in the morning or early afternoon. Snow across the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands Wednesday afternoon and evening. Snow levels will lower overnight and into Thursday, bringing the Albuquerque metro the chance to see snow. Again, still a lot of uncertainty as we will be right on the edge of 32° which will determine whether we see snow or rain. Drier and calmer weather will arrive starting Friday and continue into the weekend.