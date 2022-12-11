High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.

The wind gusts increase Monday morning ahead of the strong cold front. High wind warnings are in effect for gusts 50-65 mph throughout the East Mountains southward into the Sacramentos. The snow band will push across the Continental Divide mid to late morning, giving that area a couple inches of snow. For the ABQ metro, we’ll see some rain change to light snow just in time for the evening commute. It shouldn’t pose too many issues other than some wet roadways. However, it could give areas in the heights a dusting of snow. This could be enough to slow traffic. The front quickly races through the state later Monday, quickly dropping temperatures. Some clouds remain Tuesday as the moisture leaves, but the stronger wind gusts are also sticking around. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to 20° throughout the day as gusts continue 30-45 mph. Afterwards, we can expect a quieter but noticeably colder week ahead.