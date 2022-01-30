NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a seasonably cold start to the day, but milder than the last few, thanks to the clouds arriving. It’s sure a nice change of pace for once. Some light rain and snow showers are beginning in southwestern New Mexico. A sloppy inch of snow could fall in the Gila Mountains. Otherwise, very light rain will spread east by afternoon. North of I-40 should stay dry, outside of a stray sprinkle or two. The clouds/sprinkles will also help cool daytime highs a few degrees from Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 40s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Temps will break into the middle 40s for Farmington and Santa Fe under mainly cloudy skies. The clouds begin clearing northwest to southeast later Sunday evening as the precipitation winds down for the Sacramento Mountains.

Monday will be a flawless day as sunshine returns once again. Highs will soar well above statewide as winds increase east of the mountains. The ABQ metro will hit the upper 50s while the east heats up into the upper 60s. Those downsloping west winds will help this. Tuesday clouds increase ahead of a very strong storm. New Mexico will see frigid temperatures Wednesday and the potential for heavier mountain snow. The lowest valleys could even pick up some accumulation for the first time all season! Stay tuned.