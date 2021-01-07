Clouds and light winds Thursday ahead of weekend snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today and tomorrow will warm a few degrees, as a high-pressure ridge builds in. Rounds of clouds will move through and winds will stay relatively light. The east and west mountains will still notice a breeze up to around 15 to 20 mph.

The next winter storm will arrive in the southwest this weekend, bringing a promising chance of heavy snow. Snow will start in the northern mountains Saturday midday. The snow will spread into northeast New Mexico during the evening. The leading edge of the snow may start with some rain and wintry mix before turning all over to snow. This snow and mix will keep spreading southeast overnight through Sunday midday. The track of the storm will determine where the highest snowfall totals will be. In some projections, the snow will mostly miss the Sacramento mountains, Sandia/Manzano Mtns, and Albuquerque.

There is high confidence in heavy snow for the Sangre de Cristo mountains, with 12″+ possible, mostly falling Saturday afternoon through the night. There is also high confidence in moderate snowfall for Raton Pass, and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas. Some heavy bands of snow will likely dump around 6″ to 8″ in the far east plains. There is still high uncertainty for the amount of snow expected in the Sacramento Mountains. If the track of the storm stays further west and south, the Sacramento Mtns may see up to around 1O” at best, and if the storm tracks further east, the Sacramentos will only see up to a few inches. The same goes for the Sandias/Manzanos, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque, with the best-case scenario delivering around 1″ Saturday night, Santa Fe with up to 3″, and the Sandias with up to around 5″.

Read Next: