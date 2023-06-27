High pressure is currently centered over southeastern New Mexico and Texas. This is going to allow temperatures to peak this afternoon, similar to what we felt yesterday. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Chaves, Lea, and Eddy counties through tonight, with Heat Advisories in place across parts of the south through Friday.

High pressure is not only bringing heat to the state, but also drawing in significant upper level moisture. Clouds have been across the state all day, with a few storms beginning to form in eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible across far northeastern parts of the state, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat through tonight.

In the lower elevations west of the Central Mountain Chain, rain will have a difficult time reaching the ground with very dry air at the surface. Evaporating rain creates erratic, gusty winds like the Albuquerque metro saw yesterday with gusts 55+ mph. Clouds will continue to stream across the state from southwest to northeast through the late week, bringing isolated light showers and storms.

Late this week, clouds will begin to clear out with drier air moving into the state. Temperatures will be a lot more comfortable statewide, but still above average for most of us into the upcoming weekend. By the late weekend, a backdoor cold front will arrive to eastern New Mexico. This will cool temperatures down even more and bringing more widespread heavy showers and storms into early next week, mainly east of the Central Mountain Chain.