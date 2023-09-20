NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is mostly clear across New Mexico, and temperatures are cooler. Grab your jackets for the morning commute! We will see clouds moving into the state around midday, with thicker clouds overhead throughout the afternoon and evening.

There will be a chance for spotty showers in southwest NM this evening. More rain will build into central and southern NM, and the San Juan Mountain area overnight through Thursday morning. Rainfall will be light. Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, and isolated storms will be possible in the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains and eastern NM during the afternoon and evening. Winds will become breezier Thursday through Saturday.