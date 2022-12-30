NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm number two has left the state after some scattered rain showers over southern NM and scattered snow showers west. Around an inch or so fell over the higher terrain in Catron and Cibola counties. Clouds are already breaking up over eastern NM as winds begin picking up. High wind watches are in effect over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains later tonight into Saturday with gusts 60-65 mph. So winds speeds east of the central mountain chain will increase this afternoon with gusts 30-40 mph once again. High temps will warm this afternoon into the middle 50s east, upper 40s central, and lower 40s west.

New Year’s Eve most of the viewing area catches a break before the next storm arrives later Sunday. Some snow showers will continue early on for the San Juan Mountains near the Colorado border. Stronger wind gusts and milder temps will come our way Saturday with highs breaking 60° east. The biggest story will be the highest wind gusts east of the mountains again. 2023 begins mild and not as dry! We’ll eventually see the rain and snow slide into western NM later Sunday morning. The next storm starts as rain for the Rio Grande Valley before transitioning to snow showers Monday morning. This next storm will feature some heavier wet snow for the mountains, and a mix of rain/snow for the valleys.