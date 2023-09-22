Clouds will be on the increase for Saturday, with spotty showers in northwest and northern New Mexico. Clouds clear as drier air returns Sunday.

Drier weather has returned across New Mexico Friday along with warmer temperatures. Roswell broke a record high temperature today. Winds have also been breezier, but will die down tonight. Clouds will also be on the increase tonight with a rain chance in northwest New Mexico. Cloudier skies will return statewide by Saturday morning, especially across the northern half of the state where a cold front will have moved through. This front will leave high temperatures only a few degrees cooler Saturday afternoon. Showers will develop across northwest and northern New Mexico Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Snow will even be possible across mountain peaks in northern New Mexico. Showers will taper off before Sunday morning.

Drier weather will once again return by mid-Sunday morning. Sunny skies will return statewide on Sunday with warmer temperatures. Winds will also be light.

Cooler weather will return to eastern New Mexico early next week with a few isolated showers along the central mountain chain Monday afternoon. Scattered storms will move into the state on Tuesday. For the eastern half of New Mexico, temperatures will continue to be cooler than this weekend through the middle of next week. But for the western half of the state, the warmer than average weather will continue.