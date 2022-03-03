NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds are moving into the state this morning, and skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be breezier, coming in from the south at 10-20 mph, and higher gusts up to 25 mph will be possible in the northeast highlands. Temperatures will stay warm in the 60s and 70s.

Friday will be a windy day as the next storm system approaches from the west. There will be high fire danger across the state due to the strong wind gusts, up to around 45 mph, and the low relative humidity, less than 15%. Skies will clear Friday midday, and temperatures will stay warm. There is a chance for light spotty rain showers in central and western NM, early Friday morning. Scattered snow will start in the San Juan Mountains throughout the day. Skies will clear for most of the state by Friday midday. A weekend storm system will bring rounds of snow to the northern and west mountains throughout the weekend.