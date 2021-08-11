Cloud cover, showers and storms stick around while flood threat returns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry, with a mix of sun and clouds across the state. Skies will stay dry through the morning, but storms will develop this afternoon over the west, southwest and northern mountains.

Storms in the west will be nearly stationary, with potential to drop heavy rain through the afternoon and evening. Storms building in the northern mountains will move south off of the high terrain, into the east plains, northeast highlands and Rio Grande Valley. Santa Fe may see some rain by the late afternoon, and the Metro may see some showers or storms during the evening. Wednesday will be hot, but temperatures will cool down Thursday through the weekend.