Clearing through Thursday, but another storm arrives Friday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is very cold, with temperatures in the teens, twenties, and low 30s. Snow showers continue overnight in southern New Mexico. Scattered snow showers will be possible through the morning commute, keeping roads snowy and slick, especially in and around the Sacramento Mountains.

There may also be snowy and icy patches on the roads throughout southern NM. Snow will end by around 9 a.m., and clouds will linger in eastern and southeast New Mexico through the mid-late afternoon. The rest of New Mexico and southern Colorado will see clearing skies, with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures are staying very chilly today, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

The next storm will move into southern Colorado and northern New Mexico and Friday. It will bring snow, rain, and mix to Southern Colorado during the afternoon and evening, and eventually to New Mexico during the evening and overnight hours. West and southwest NM will also have a chance for some light snow. Total accumulations will be very light, with a trace to a couple of inches possible, and locally higher amounts of 3-4 inches in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and San Juan Mountains.