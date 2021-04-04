Clearing this evening, turning breezy Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some areas in the Northern Mountains saw some light rain showers or virga Easter Sunday afternoon. None of that reached the lower elevations however due to a drier flow from the southwest. We cranked up the heat as temps soared near 80 degrees. The record heat isn’t done yet either as Monday will be even warmer.

Come Monday, the winds will begin to increase ahead of a developing Colorado low. We’ll be far enough south to avoid any significant impacts except the wind! High wind gusts exceeding 40-50 mph are likely into Tuesday as we cool off around 10 degrees. Fire impacts will remain very high for both Monday and Tuesday as relative humidity levels shrink to 5%!

Heading into next week, we stay slightly breezy, sunny, and milder.