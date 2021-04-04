Clearing this evening, turning breezy Monday

Weather Video Forecast

Eric's Sunday evening forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some areas in the Northern Mountains saw some light rain showers or virga Easter Sunday afternoon. None of that reached the lower elevations however due to a drier flow from the southwest. We cranked up the heat as temps soared near 80 degrees. The record heat isn’t done yet either as Monday will be even warmer.

Forecast continues below

Come Monday, the winds will begin to increase ahead of a developing Colorado low. We’ll be far enough south to avoid any significant impacts except the wind! High wind gusts exceeding 40-50 mph are likely into Tuesday as we cool off around 10 degrees. Fire impacts will remain very high for both Monday and Tuesday as relative humidity levels shrink to 5%!

Heading into next week, we stay slightly breezy, sunny, and milder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES