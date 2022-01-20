Clearing skies with cold temps

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our backdoor cold front brought winter back to New Mexico with some lighter snow showers for Lincoln and Torrance counties. Angel Fire receive two more inches, so nothing substantial but enough to create some slippery roadways earlier this morning. The moisture and clouds are now leaving the state, but the colder temperatures are here to stay for now. Dress for a bitterly cold day east of the mountains, otherwise seasonably cold for the rest of us as highs struggle in the middle 40s for Albuquerque. But we’ll see a dry day ahead of another weaker storm late Friday into Saturday. This storm will feature more light snow, especially west, and high wind statewide.

Before the storm arrives, we’ll see warmer temps Friday afternoon as our wind and clouds begin increasing later in the afternoon. Our highs will warm around 10° east, while still remaining in the middle to upper 40s west and central. Then by Friday night a storm drops from the Rockies and heads well south into western Arizona. This puts us in the colder part of the storm as cold air rushes in to fill the low. However, moisture/snowfall will still be lacking. We’ll pick up some lighter snow for the higher spots over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains as well as the Gila. Otherwise, stronger canyon winds look to be the main component for most of Saturday. Widespread gusts of 30-45 mph are likely as the storm before moving south Sunday.