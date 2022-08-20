It’s been a wild day across the state Saturday with highs mainly in the 60s for north central NM! Temperatures felt more like October with highs a solid 15-20° below average. Many cities across New Mexico broke records for the coolest August 20 on record. Albuquerque broke a 100 year old record. Our temperatures were the coolest in the entire country as well. This is because of a rather strong area of low pressure coupled with some tropical moisture to produce widespread rain. So far the past 24 we’ve seen a general 1-3″ with locally heavier amounts especially over the McBride burn scar. Areas near the Pecos River in De Baca/Chaves counties even saw upwards of 6″ producing flooding. The heaviest rain slowly shifts east overnight. Expect cloudy skies with scattered lighter showers southeast.

Sunday will feature more of a typical summer day across New Mexico with scattered afternoon storms in the northern mountains. Some of these could reach the metro by evening. High temps will still be below average, but not quite as extreme as Saturday. ABQ will reach the lower 80s, Santa Fe middle 70s, and Roswell middle 80s. Early next week, we’ll slowly begin drying out and warming up a degree or two each day. But the moisture isn’t leaving. We’ll see more late day storms over the higher spots each afternoon as our monsoon continues. We could see more widespread rain by next Friday again with our next storm.