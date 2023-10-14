NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta and quiet weather will bring green flags for the final two days. High clouds are moving across the state this morning, but will clear out during the solar eclipse.

Winds are light this morning, meaning Mass Ascension should be a go with a potential box pattern setting up once again. Some high, cirrus clouds are passing across the state this morning during the Annular Solar Eclipse. These should clear out of the Albuquerque area right in time for the peak eclipse! Temperatures will start a warming trend this afternoon. Winds will remain light to calm through the rest of the weekend, with another green flag expected for the last Mass Ascension of this year’s Balloon Fiesta Sunday morning.

High pressure builds in over New Mexico on Monday, bringing even warmer than average temperatures into the middle of next week with quiet conditions. A cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing cooler air again by the end of next week.