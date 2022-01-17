Clearing skies as winds strengthen overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was another milder January day statewide especially for far western and eastern cities for our MLK Day. High temps were a solid 5-15° for these parts thanks to stronger westerly winds. For the Rio Grande Valley, temps were only a couple of degrees above average. Nonetheless, we hit 52° at the Sunport, so another 50°+ day in the month. It was quite a change to see some clouds move through as well. We’re still dealing with these clouds from mainly on the northeast side. We’re now seeing some clearing west to east as these clouds move away. Still, low temperatures will be milder than last night due to the stronger wind gusts east of the mountains.

Tuesday will start sunny, but then more clouds will spill into New Mexico Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some lighter isolated showers across the south central are possible. But the bigger story will be the statewide wind with well above average temperatures. The warmest will be for eastern parts of the state with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Gusts could approach 40 mph for Santa Rosa/Las Vegas. By Wednesday a backdoor cold front arrives from the northeast tanking temperatures and bringing some upslope flow to the northern mountains. So some scattered snow showers are likely Wednesday evening and night. Some cooler but quieter weather heads our way Thursday before some light snow is possible Friday night into Saturday.