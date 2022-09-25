The cold front came through this afternoon, bringing some higher wind gusts and even a canyon wind to the ABQ metro. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures also fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 75° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton. Roswell still reached the lower 90s. We’re still seeing an easterly breezes tonight, but gusts are winding down. The front is slowly bringing some moisture/higher dew points across the central mountain chain. This will help initiate some afternoon pop up showers come Monday afternoon. Skies will fully clear out overnight tonight with seasonably chilly temperatures by morning. Expect temps to dip in the lower 30s once again for the Moreno Valley.

Monday will squeeze out some scattered afternoon storms over the higher terrain west and central including the Sandia/Manzano mountains. High temps will rebound a few degrees east. So we’ll stay a couple degrees above average with temps in the lower 80s almost daily for the ABQ metro area throughout the work week. Overall, it’ll be a fairly quieter and milder week ahead with only limited monsoon moisture left. This will give only the mountains isolated storms each afternoon. Looking ahead to Balloon Fiesta, we could see some active weather Saturday afternoon with some rain chances north.