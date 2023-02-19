Showers pushed their way into southern NM throughout the day with Silver City and Deming collecting the most rain. So far, around a quarter inch has fallen. We’re still seeing scattered rain for the Sacramento Mountains northward into the Sandia/Manzanos. Light showers slowly end later tonight for central NM, but will remain in tact near the Gila through later tonight. Skies are clearing over Farmington and the Four Corners. Meanwhile, our winds will be the top story with high wind warnings in effect east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Gusts could top 60 mph overnight tonight into Monday for Raton Pass and parts of the east plains. Monday will feature a bit more sunshine in the ABQ metro with temps climbing into the middle to upper 50s. Otherwise, it’ll feel like spring for southern and eastern NM with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Roswell.

Warming temperatures and windy conditions will go hand in hand for our forecast. Tuesday will temps will approach 60° in Albuquerque, while middle 70s are possible east. Western NM will also get milder with highs in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be a weather day to watch statewide with likely high impacts. We’ll see accumulating mountain snow north and west of the ABQ metro, near hurricane force wind gusts, blowing dust and power outages are also possible. Travel could become difficult as well with the extreme winds. Our temps will cool off after a cold front passes midweek, but rebound by Friday.