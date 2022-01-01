Clearing and bitterly cold overnight

Happy 2022! It certainly was a memorable New Year’s Day weather-wise. A powerful storm is moving out of the region tonight. Any left over snow is now quickly coming to an end. The ski resorts recorded 12-18″ of new snowfall while the some cities in the northern mountains saw a few inches. It created hazardous driving conditions over I-40 near Santa Rosa to Tucumcari reducing visibility and earlier in the day in Los Alamos. Skies are clearing as arctic air pushes in from the north. We’ll also see winds calm down, dramatically dropping temps below freezing and below 0 for the north! Wind chills Sunday morning will be anywhere from 5-15° below 0. So bundle up if our early Sunday morning!

High pressure will begin building from the south early week. This will give the Land of Enchantment sunny skies and a return to average temps beyond Monday. We’ll even crack 50° in ABQ by Tuesday. So much of the first week of 2022 remains very quiet. Eastern New Mexico will see a dry, backdoor cold front midweek dropping temps once again.