Clear skies with stronger winds developing late

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another unbelievable day across most of New Mexico given it’s Dec. 5. Record highs were smashed in Tucumcari, Roswell, and Clayton, while Santa Fe and Raton missed their record high temperature by 1°.

Eastern New Mexico was in the middle to upper 70s Sunday afternoon thanks to strong westerly winds warming the air down the mountains. Big weather changes are in store this upcoming week. We’ll get it started with a backdoor cold front later Sunday night. We’ll see a canyon wind develop here in Albuquerque with occasional gusts over 30 mph. The wind will be a big part of our weather story this week.

Monday will be much cooler for the east, but the sunny, mild temps continue to dominate western New Mexico. Our first real chance of rain and snow showers arrives Tuesday with our first storm. Expect only light scattered showers for the northwest. Most of the state stays dry as strong wind gusts overtake the whole state. Some gusts could topple 50 mph Wednesday afternoon. Our next storm will promise a lot more moisture and cold air late Thursday into Friday. We could even see some wet snowflakes mixed in for Albuquerque as temps plummet into the 30s late Friday.