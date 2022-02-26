NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was another windy one Saturday! Wind gusts ranged in the 25-35 mph range under sunny skies as another weak disturbance moved through the state. It was another day with below-average temps once again. Albuquerque is running around 5° below average for the month. Temps will cool off rapidly overnight since the air is so dry. However, our wind speeds will remain elevated. After a cold start to Sunday, we’ll add a few degrees to our daytime highs with some isolated PM wind gusts over 25 mph. We’ll see a few higher clouds arrive later Sunday afternoon, especially in the south. Highs will wind up in the middle 50s for the metro area and near 50° for Santa Fe.

Come Monday, a stronger ridge of high pressure builds across the west. Skies will be mostly sunny north and partly to mostly cloudy south as another weak front passes. By Tuesday, high pressure moves over us. This will lead us to the warmest weather this year with some 70s arriving for the metro area midweek! So, it’ll be a mild and sunny start to the month. But as we head into the following weekend, the ridge breaks down. This will lead to cooler temps and stormier conditions far north. So we’re not done with the snow quite yet.