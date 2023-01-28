Strong winds this Saturday afternoon helped lift our temperatures above average for the first time in two weeks! Albuquerque’s high climbed into the lower 50s, but eastern New Mexico made the 60s. Roswell and Carlsbad even had a taste of spring with highs in the middle 60s. Highest wind gusts were east of the mountains with Las Vegas peaking 46 mph gust. Other cities over eastern NM fell in the 30-40 mph range. Sunday we’ll still have breezier conditions, but more for our southern cities.

Our forecast tonight calls for clear skies west and central with some clouds far east. Some arctic air is moving from the Plains tonight and will reach northeastern NM overnight into Sunday and even Monday! Clayton will plunge 20° below average with highs below freezing both days. Otherwise, this cold front will only affect the northeast plains. The milder and sunny trend continues west and central with highs climbing into the middle 50s for the ABQ metro. We’re still in the cards for another storm midweek, but it should only affect southern NM with mountain snow in the Sacramento Mountains and valley rain into Thursday morning.