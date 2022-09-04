NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing some rather chilly temps in the Moreno with lows in the middle 30s near Red River and Angel Fire. Taos is in the middle 40s. So, if you’re far enough north, you may even need the jackets! But it’ll be a much drier day and overall weather pattern. Rain chances are pretty much eliminated other than stray PM mountain showers. A sprawling ridge of high pressure will keep our state dry and very warm for the next five days. So the rest of the holiday weekend will feature perfect outdoor weather for recreation. High temperatures Sunday will rise into the upper 80s for the metro, lower 90s for Farmington, near 90° for Roswell, and in the middle 80s for Santa Fe.

We’ll continue climbing each day as hotter air rotates around the ridge. High temps will even contend with records for the Four Corners. Our high temps peak midweek with highs in the middle 90s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. Nothing changes with our weather until the high-pressure system weakens. This starts Thursday. Our temps will begin cooling then as a cold front crosses the northeast, bringing moisture back. Rain chances return to the state for next weekend. Our temps will return closer to seasonal averages for early to mid-September.