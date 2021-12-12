Clear skies, not as frigid overnight

New Mexico saw a 5-10° boost to our high temperatures Sunday afternoon while the arctic air retreated northward. Our winds, unlike Friday, helped us out especially east of the mountains. Many cities like Roswell and Las Vegas were in the middle to upper 60s with full sunshine. ABQ only reached 48° since cold air is more dense. So Taos was able to beat that with 51°! Come Monday, we’ll see a few more clouds late day building from the southwest. But we’ll still be quite mild through Tuesday as highs hover 10-15° above average with high pressure to our east. Beyond Tuesday, all eyes are on the next significant winter storm digging across central California. The main target are the Sierra Nevada Mountains in western Nevada. They could see 5-6 feet of snow, as we struggle to get light showers.



For us here in NM, we’ll see mainly a wind event as a very strong jet stream dives through our northern mountains. We could see damaging wind gusts early Wednesday morning upwards of 60-65 mph. So be prepared for hazardous travel again on the interstates. A very strong Pacific cold front marches through Wednesday afternoon erasing our continued fall warmth and bringing some very cold nights and more normal December highs late week. A weaker low is possible into next weekend. This could give our southern counties some clouds and lighter rain showers.