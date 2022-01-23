Clear skies north, showers ending south

It was a world of difference between northern and southern New Mexico today. Clear skies and above average temperatures dominated north, whereas rain and snow showers with below average temps south. Silver City saw some light snow stick to the grassy surfaces mostly, but it created some slick roadways. Meanwhile, high temperatures climbed into the lower to middle 50s for Albuquerque and 50° for Santa Fe. Because of the clouds south, temps remained in the upper 30s for Silver City and in the lower 40s for Ruidoso. Any lingering clouds will continue moving out of the state overnight. We’ll keep the sunshine going everywhere Monday with breezy conditions as we’ll be in between systems. Temperatures warming everywhere with the middle 60s returning east, middle 50s central, and near 50° west.

By Tuesday some colder air will arrive from the northwest. Snow showers will begin later in the afternoon for the higher spots east. Expect several inches of snow by Wednesday morning as temps plunge 15-25°. Places east of the central mountains like Santa Rosa, Las Vegas, and Tucumcari could even see accumulating snow. But it’ll be a sharp cutoff for the snow right over the Rio Grande Valley. The cooler air sticks around until later in the week into next weekend. Some lighter snow showers are possible Thursday for the Sangre de Crisot Mountains.