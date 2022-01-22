Clear skies north, showers building southwest

We saw quite a blustery day Saturday which brought stronger canyon winds to Albuquerque. Our peak wind gust was 47 mph earlier Saturday morning, but even in the afternoon the strong easterly winds continued. But now we’re finally seeing our wind speeds calm down as a weaker storm approaches New Mexico’s bootheel. This will bring some lighter rain/snow showers for the Gila and the south central mountains. Some roadways could be a little slick, but it won’t be a huge concern as temperatures warm above freezing late morning. For the north, we’ll see clear skies from Saturday evening until Tuesday as temperatures rebound Sunday into the lower 50s for the RGV. It’ll be a great day to enjoy some sunshine and calmer conditions.

By Monday, the storm departs to our east clearing the skies statewide. But we’ll maintain stronger wind gusts Monday as we’ll be in between storm systems. Our wind gusts strengthen for the higher elevations to 25-35 mph by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle 60s east, middle 50s central and near 50° west. Come Tuesday, we’ll see a stronger cold front once again move through eastern NM. This means temperatures will fall 15-20° east as some stronger uplift will help to produce snow showers especially over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the East Mountains. While it won’t be a huge snowstorm, we could see a few inches of snow midweek.