Clear skies north, cloudier south

We continued our fall weather this first weekend in December as eastern NM continued their roller coaster ride. The cold front squashed the record heat as the 70s and 80s turned into the lower 60s. For Albuquerque and central New Mexico, it was still very warm under mainly sunny skies. We have one more day like this left before some significant pattern changes arrive next week. For tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies south as temperatures trend slightly warmer tonight compared to last. Sunday will feature more of the same for western and central NM, mild temps and sunny skies. We’ll see very strong winds develop in the afternoon. This will once again flip temps closer to record highs east of the central mountains.

A backdoor front will cross the state from northeast to southwest late Sunday night into Monday morning. So strong winds in excess of 30-35 mph will be quite common. This will tank temperatures 15-20°+ again and initiate some bigger changes for the week. A trough finally tries to develop in the desert southwest; this will lead to our first storm since Thanksgiving. Expect mainly a wind event Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with widespread gusts 45-60 mph! Ensure those holiday decorations are secure. As for precip, rain and snow will be very light across the far northwestern part of our viewing area. The snow mainly will be confined to Colorado. But a bigger storm looks likely for the following weekend. This one should have a lot more snow with it for our northern mountains.