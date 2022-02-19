NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures made their way back into the state Saturday. Albuquerque reached 55°, which is the average high temperature for February 19. Temps in the 60s were quite common east of the mountains thanks to stronger winds this afternoon. Cities like Clovis, Clayton, and Raton saw gusts 35-45 mph! Make sure all your outdoor belongings are secure because these strong winds aren’t going anywhere! We continue to strengthen our wind gusts each day statewide. This is all in advance of another powerful trough building from the northwest.

For tonight, expect clear skies, relatively calmer wind speeds, and cool temperatures. Sunday we’ll see some higher clouds move in from the west, especially later in the afternoon. Meanwhile, our highs will peak Sunday as the ABQ metro will break 60°, east of the mountains will easily top 70°, and our northern mountain zones will even crack 50°. Monday we’ll increase the clouds north as lighter snow showers move into the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains late day. As the trough deepens, we’ll continue to see continued snow chances for our northern mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. For the Sandia/Manzano mountains, we’ll have to wait until the cold front moves through later Wednesday into Thursday to pick up snow. Temperatures continue cooling mid to late week with strong winds still in the forecast..