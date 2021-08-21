Clear skies, mild start to the weekend

We’re waking up to crisp, clear skies starting our Saturday morning. In some spots north, temperatures are even a bit chilly in the middle 40s. This is because of the drier air all across northern New Mexico. But we’ll start to warm quickly by late morning. Highs today will reach near 90 degrees across the metro area and lower to middle 80s for Santa Fe under mainly sunny skies. High pressure inches closer to us for Sunday. As it does so, it’ll move some rain near Texas closer to central New Mexico. So rain chances increase for Sunday afternoon.

The scattered afternoon storms will be short lived. Once the ridge moves over us next week, high summertime heat will return to the state. High temperatures will shoot well into the 90s with sunny skies. Rain chances diminish until late next week when this ridge leaves New Mexico. Even though we’re still in monsoon season, we’re beginning to see hints of fall in the forecast with dry air returning more frequently.