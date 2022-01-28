NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a quiet and calm day brace yourselves for a frigid night. The state had a northerly flow all day which helped create below-average temperatures statewide. Santa Fe didn’t even make 40° while the Albuquerque metro area, reached 46°. We’ll have one more very cold morning Saturday as lows will be in the single digits north and west of Albuquerque before some warmer weather returns. We’ll see a high-pressure bump over New Mexico, which will lift our daytime highs above average for the first time in 4 days. The metro will warm back into the lower to middle 50s while eastern New Mexico will hit the middle to upper 60s thanks to downsloping winds. We’ll continue the abundant sunshine Saturday while some minor changes are in store Sunday.

Clouds will begin increasing from west to east throughout Sunday morning as a weak disturbance moves into southern New Mexico. By the afternoon, some light showers are possible for the higher spots in the Gila and the Sacramento Mountains. Otherwise, it’ll be different to see cloud cover for a change as we stay dry north of I-40. Come Monday, expect the sunshine to return with some wind east of the central mountains. Some arctic air resurges from the Plains mid-next week, so we’ll take another cold front and increase the snow potential for the mountains Wednesday.