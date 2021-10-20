Clear skies for most of the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is disappointed after thieves paid a visit to her front yard Halloween display that she takes a lot of pride in. However, she decided to do something about it and play detective. After spending nearly two weeks and more than a thousand dollars on the decorations, homeowner Jessica Killingsworth was upset to check her Ring camera and found thieves had hit her home.

“While me and my husband were both at work someone came, caught it on the Ring, she came in, ran in the yard, just ran in, grabbed the spider and ran off," said Killingsworth.