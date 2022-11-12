Keep those heavier coats handy this evening because once the sun sets, it’ll get pretty chilly quickly. Highs today climbed into the middle 50s briefly both for the ABQ metro and across southern NM. Those early morning clouds moved east this afternoon, so clear skies will hold the rest of the night as temps dip below freezing once again.

Look for some higher cirrus clouds to arrive before sunrise, ahead of our next storm later Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect some travel delays for the morning commute across northern New Mexico and the higher spots in the RGV.

Our wind gusts will increase Sunday as well, mainly over the south. Gusts will reach 35+ mph in the Gila and the Sacramento Mountains. These gustier southwest winds will lift high temperatures near average under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Then the first of several storms arrives bringing some snow and much colder temps to start the week.

It’ll be a quick hitting storm so by midday Monday, it’ll be out of the state. Tuesday is a quieter day in between the next disturbance. It’ll keep the chance of snow showers in the state with another reinforcing shot of cold air.