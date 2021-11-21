Clear skies, cold temps overnight

Well we’ve tossed the above average temperatures for the most part. Now we just need to pick up some moisture. It looks like we will do just that as we approach the busiest travel days of the year…naturally. First comes the brief ridge of high pressure which will bring us milder temps and sunny skies to begin the week. But this won’t last as a band of showers pushes its way in across northwest New Mexico Tuesday into Wednesday. This will change to snow as colder air arrives from the north over the higher spots 7,000+ ft accumulating to a few inches even. Otherwise, the precip. stays as rain for the rest of northern New Mexico. Leftover showers lose some of their punch but still can squeeze out some brief rain.

As for temperatures, Monday and Tuesday will be slightly warmer than average. Southeast NM will even make its way back into the lower 70s before a cold front arrives later Wednesday. This will help clear the showers out of the state as well as bring in some fairly frigid temps for Turkey Day. Highs will slowly climb into the middle and upper 50s for the Rio Grande Valley through next weekend.