Our great stretch of weekend weather continues Sunday after a very mild and quiet Saturday statewide. We saw abundant sunshine, above average temps, and calmer winds. Highs topped out in the middle 50 for the ABQ metro and lower 60s south. Clear skies will rapidly drop temps overnight. Come Sunday morning, lows will be quite cold north, upper 20s central, and middle 30s south. The winds begin picking up later in the day ahead of a powerful storm slamming the west coast. Our state will catch some snow, high wind gusts, and most importantly the very cold air. So enjoy the warmth Sunday with highs above average for the last time in awhile. Highs will reach the middle 50s for the RGV and 60s south and east under sunny skies. Wind gusts will reach 25-35 mph over the western highlands and also eastern plains.

The storm will bring a couple inches of accumulating snow throughout western New Mexico midday Monday into Tuesday morning. A strong cold front swipes through the state then, ushering an arctic blast and the coldest temps of the season. Strong winds of 40-60 mph will blast through the state with this next storm. Temperatures will be remain below average the rest of the week with highs only in the lower 40s in Albuquerque.