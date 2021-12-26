Clear skies, breezes relax overnight

Chalk up another windy one in the books for New Mexico this winter season. More powerful gusts roared through the state this afternoon as more upper level energy moved overhead. Our wind speeds have begun dying down for the most part but still staying breezy for the far south. The highest gust was 83 mph recorded in Ruidoso at the Sierra Blanca Airport! This is hurricane force winds. Unfortunately, we have more wind in the forecast all week as more waves of energy ripple through the southwest. So be sure to be prepared for these higher wind gusts as well as significantly falling temperatures into the new year!

Monday will feature increasing clouds as our next quick hitter approaches Tuesday. We’ll see more light snow showers for the northern mountains midweek with rain showers spilling into western and central NM. The good news is that it’ll be less windy the next several days with respect to the wind gusts today. But the most significant storm of the season arrives New Year’s Eve. Abundant moisture and cold air will spill into much of New Mexico to kick off 2022. This will most likely feature snow levels dropping to the lowest valleys Saturday with bitter temperatures arriving afterwards!