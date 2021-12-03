Clear skies, becoming breezy this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We have many Christmas events going on this weekend, but there won’t be any impacts from the weather. Starting this evening, we’ll see clear skies with some wind gusts increasing for the metro area late. We have a weaker, backdoor cold front arriving from the northeast slightly dropping temperatures tonight into Saturday. So pack those winter coats if outside later tonight. But we’ll still be above average statewide Saturday despite the cold front moving through. It’ll be a calmer day across the east as winds relax. More sunny skies continue into Sunday as winds once again pick up. We’ll see gusts topple 30-35 mph east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains as temps soar well into the 70s east and lower 60s for central NM.

Next week, our pattern begins changing as our blocking high moves east of our state. This will allow a trough to develop. Our first storm will arrive Tuesday, mainly bringing strong wind gusts over 50-60 mph in some places east. Otherwise, showers will be hard to come by with this first storm. But I’m closely watching the next one which will have much colder air and more moisture to kick off next weekend.