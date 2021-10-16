Clear skies as temps drop quickly overnight

It was a gorgeous fall day all across the state. We rebounded quite nicely from our brisk morning low temperatures. Many areas across northern New Mexico were subfreezing Saturday, and we’re heading back there again into Sunday morning. We have extremely dry air in place which is helping us turn around 40-45 degrees from day to night in parts of the state!

We’ll once again warm quickly Sunday afternoon under mainly sunny skies. We’ll see increasing clouds late afternoon into the evening from west to east. A few sprinkles to rain showers can be found along the higher spots west with the Tusas Mountains favored. We’ll warm into the lower 70s for Albuquerque and points southbound, while Santa Fe and Las Vegas will reach into the upper 60s.

Otherwise, the strong winds hold off until Monday. We can expect widespread wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range come Monday afternoon. But we stay dry for the foreseeable future beyond this as we drop 5-10 degrees behind a weak cold front Tuesday.