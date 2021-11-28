Clear skies as temps cool quickly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another day with 100% possible sunshine across New Mexico. High pressure continues to dominate this forecast throughout the next 7-8 days. This means clouds will even be hard to come by as temps will be more in line with late October than early December!

Our afternoon highs Sunday were a little tamer thanks to the cold front earlier in the weekend. But come Monday, we’ll see dramatic warming for eastern NM. This means temps will soar well into the 70s by afternoon and into the middle 60s for ABQ and Rio Rancho. This weather pattern allows maximum radiational cooling with clear skies, light winds, and very dry air. This means we’ll continue to see a huge temperature fluctuation each day.

By Tuesday, another weak backdoor front will cross eastern New Mexico. This will put a temporary halt to the warming. The somewhat cooler temps will mix out west of the mountains Wednesday. Otherwise, the warm temps will return to open in December. Our next chance of precip/pattern change will come potentially December 7-8. La Niña looks to have a pretty solid hold on us until then.